Tori Spelling Reportedly Settles Into $15k/Month Rental Home With Her Children Amid Dean McDermott Split

The actress and her brood of five have reportedly found a comfortable home after moving around to motels and in an RV over the past few months.

February 27, 2024 7:34PM EST
Tori Spelling, 50, has finally settled into a new rental home with her five children, including Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 6, according to a new report. The actress, who split from husband and father of her kids, Dean McDermott back in June 2023, is now living in a two-story, five-bedroom, three-bath fully furnished home with over 3,000 square feet in the San Fernando Valley, according to Daily Mail. The home is reportedly $15,000 a month and required a $7,500 deposit at the beginning of the rental.

Some of the features in the home include a large staircase and entryway with a lavish chandelier and hardwood floors throughout, the outlet reported. The real estate profile for the home called it an “entertainer’s dream,” and has a kitchen that has two ovens, double sinks, lots of counter space and seating for up to 16 people.

“This home has plenty of space for large families and groups to spread out and relax,” the profile reads. It also has a garage, central air, and all necessary appliances. The home also allows pets, including cats and dogs. Tori reportedly gave a glimpse into the home, in an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day.

Tori and her kids moved into the new rental home after reportedly spending recent months in motels and RVs since her split from Dean, 57, whom she married in 2006. Dean, who admitted he hadn’t seen his kids for months after the split, reportedly romantically moved on with account manager Lily Calo, 34, in October.

In November, Dean spoke out and said that his alcoholism is what led to the end of his marriage with Tori. “All Tori’s ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy, and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman,” he told Daily Mail. “I’m taking accountability for that today. And it’s the biggest amend that I’m ever going to have to make.”

He also once called the beginning of his romance with Tori, which was in 2005, a “fairytale” and talked about how “beautiful” it was. “Love at first sight and getting married in the most beautiful way possible,” he said. “It was a dream come true. And then, we had to come back to Hollywood and deal with all the s**t people gave us. … After we got married, they were all saying, ‘Give it six months.’ Well, so much for six months — we showed you because it’s been 18 years and five kids.” 

