Natalee Holloway’s Brother, Matthew, Shares Disturbing Details From Days After Her Murder in Documentary: Watch

Natalee Holloway‘s brother, Matthew Holloway, gave a rare interview in a new documentary about his sister and revealed new chilling details from the days after her murder. The then 18-year-old Alabama native disappeared during a high school class trip to Aruba in 2005 and in October 2023, prime suspect, Joran van der Sloot, from The Netherlands, confessed to killing her on a beach after he was extradited to the U.S. to face trial for extortion and wire fraud. A new Peacock documentary called Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot features never-before-told details about the 19-year-old case and a sneak peek shows Matthew’s opening up about his sad recollections.
“I remember my dad jumping down into a landfill and just physically ripping open trash bags,” Matthew says in the preview, which was first shared by E! News. “Moving large appliances, picking up stuff with his bare hands, and just searching for Natalee’s body. Dad was in that 100 percent and seeing that was really powerful.”
Natalee’s dad, Dave Holloway, is also seen in the preview and talked about initially having intuitive feelings that his daughter wasn’t alive anymore.
“I had a gut feeling that, just as a parent, you have that feeling that she’s not here anymore,” he said in the clip. “But on the other hand, I had to convince everybody else that I had the wrong feelings. That maybe we would find her alive. But I had a sinking feeling that things aren’t right.”
Peacock’s new documentary about Natalee’s story will examine Joran’s lifelong pattern of violence and pathological lying that led to him murdering Natalee as well as a 21-year-old Peruvian named Stephany Flores in 2010, as well as “rare interviews with victims’ family members, eyewitnesses and experts on the criminal mind.” Joran was convicted of murdering Stephany in 2012 and sentenced to 28 years in prison. He was then sentenced to 20 years in prison for extorting Natalee’s mom, Beth Holloway, after he promised to tell her where Natalee’s body was in exchange for $250,000.
Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot premieres on Tuesday, February 27 on Peacock.