Natalee Holloway’s Brother, Matthew, Shares Disturbing Details From Days After Her Murder in Documentary: Watch

Natalee Holloway‘s brother, Matthew Holloway, gave a rare interview in a new documentary about his sister and revealed new chilling details from the days after her murder. The then 18-year-old Alabama native disappeared during a high school class trip to Aruba in 2005 and in October 2023, prime suspect, Joran van der Sloot, from The Netherlands, confessed to killing her on a beach after he was extradited to the U.S. to face trial for extortion and wire fraud. A new Peacock documentary called Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot features never-before-told details about the 19-year-old case and a sneak peek shows Matthew’s opening up about his sad recollections.

“I remember my dad jumping down into a landfill and just physically ripping open trash bags,” Matthew says in the preview, which was first shared by E! News. “Moving large appliances, picking up stuff with his bare hands, and just searching for Natalee’s body. Dad was in that 100 percent and seeing that was really powerful.”

Natalee’s dad, Dave Holloway, is also seen in the preview and talked about initially having intuitive feelings that his daughter wasn’t alive anymore.