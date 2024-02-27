Kim Zolciak Shares Pic of Daughter Brielle Biermann’s Massive Diamond Ring Amid Billy Seidl Engagement: ‘So Happy’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak couldn’t be happier for her newly engaged daughter Brielle Biermann! The Bravolebrity took to Instagram on Tuesday to gush over her daughter’s engagement to baseball pro Billy Seidl, and to show off a close-up view of the 27-year old’s stunning diamond ring. In the first pic, Billy was seen on his knee proposing. The second pic was a screenshot of the mother-daughter duo face timing, and in it a thrilled Brielle showed off a super close view of her massive, brilliant cut diamond solitaire engagement ring with what appeared to be a white gold setting. A third, seemingly taken by Billy, showed a distanced view of Brielle and her famous mom happily face timing after the big moment.

“I’m so happy for @briellebiermann @bseidl21 nothing makes me happier than seeing my kids happy!” Kim captioned the February 27 Instagram post, alongside a diamond ring emoji. “It’s the best feeling EVER!! Love you both to the moon and back and look forward to alllll the years to come.” Kim concluded the post with heart and prayer emojis.

Kim has 3.3 million followers on the platform, many of whom took to the comments thread to congratulate the mother and daughter duo. “So awesome! Beautiful ring!” gushed a fan, with another writing, “Happy for her! Good luck and many blessings.” “The cutest future housewife there ever was!!!!” quipped a third.

Brielle announced her engagement to Billy via social media on Monday, just a day after her 27th birthday. “Forever with you,” she captioned the February 26 post, alongside various pics from the romantic outdoor proposal.

Kim and her lookalike daughter are clearly close. On February 25, the mom of six again took to Instagram to pay tribute to Brielle with a sweet set of throwback pics. “You changed my world at the tender age of 18! I wouldn’t have it any other way. We grew up together, we had some high highs and some low lows!” she captioned the post in part. “Thank you Ellie Bellie Boo for choosing me to be your Mom. I’m forever grateful.”