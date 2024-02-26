Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Biermann, 27, Engaged to Baseball Pro Billy Seidl: Photos

Undeterred by the drama between parents Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, reality star Brielle Biermann announced on Monday that she’s giving marriage a shot! In a sweet social media post, the blonde beauty, 27, stood on the grass and covered her mouth as fiancé Billy Seidl took one knee to propose. She wore a pink, long-sleeved pencil dress and a pair of slide pumps, and appeared emotional as he popped the question while wearing a classic white button up shirt and black pants.

In the second photo, she held her hand up to her face in disbelief as Billy snapped a selfie with the glowing bride to be, and a final photo edited in black and white showed Brielle holding her man’s face affectionately, showing off her new sparkler. “Forever with you,” she captioned the February 26, alongside white heart and teary faced emojis.

Brielle has 1.3 million followers on the platform, many of whom rushed to the comments thread to offer congratulations to the happy couple. “Congratulations to my favorite people,” gushed sister Ariana Biermann, while rapper Lil Yachty wrote, “amazing, congrats,” alongside a red heart emoji. Fellow reality star Savannah Chrisley exclaimed, “Omg!!! Congrats babe!!!” while Gia Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey weighed in with an almost identical comment — “Omg congratulations Babe!!!”

Fans on the platform were just as thrilled with the announcement. “Congratulations to you both!! You will make a stunning Bride!!” remarked a follower, with another writing, “I can’t wait for this bachelorette party.”

Though the stunning influencer hasn’t said much publicly about her husband-to-be, she has opened up in the past about what she was looking for in a partner. “See what I’m looking for is somebody who doesn’t live in Atlanta, so I have a reason to travel and get out of my house,” she told Us Weekly in 2020. “So, until I find that, it’s not happening.” Billy is a minor league baseball player for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, so it appears he fits the bill.

The duo apparently began dating in April of 2023, when they went Instagram official with a sweet PDA pic via Billy’s Instagram. Brielle previously dated Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Justin Hooper, who was a pitcher for UCLA at the time. Her engagement comes amid her 26th birthday, which she celebrated on Sunday, February 25.