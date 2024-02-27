Kate Winslet Rocks White Blazer for Rare Red Carpet Appearance at ‘The Regime’ Premiere

Kate Winslet, 48, brought major boss energy to the premiere of her new HBO miniseries The Regime. The award-winning actress wore a white blazer over a black top at the Museum of Natural History in New York City on Monday, February 26. Kate’s look also included a pair of black dress pants and black heels, with some chic jewelry including gold rings and a pair of earrings. Kate wore her blonde hair in loose curls and added a touch of makeup on her face including light pink lipstick.

Kate showed off her full look in the gorgeous shots on the red carpet. She also posed with her The Regime co-stars including Andrea Riseborough and Guillaume Gallienne, as well as the show’s creator Will Tracy and directors Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs. The red carpet premiere took place six days before the series kicks off on Sunday, March 3 on HBO.

On the same day of the red carpet event, Kate appeared on TODAY and told Hoda Kotb that her role in The Regime is “completely different” than any of her past acting jobs. Kate stars in the political satire series as Elena Vernham, the chancellor of a fictional European country experiencing major domestic turmoil.

“I have never played a role like this before,” Kate said on the NBC morning show. “I’ve never scripts so smart, so funny. And I honestly had a blast. She’s [her character] delusional. As she’s trying to clamor for more power, her world starts to fall apart as she tries to hold onto it. It’s really very funny.”

At The Regime premiere, Kate told Entertainment Tonight she enjoyed taking on a less-serious project. “This was very good for me because normally I don’t play comedic roles. And so, to have this opportunity, which I have to say, I’ve been hoping would come along one day, but I haven’t imagined it would come along with just such phenomenal juicy bits to act out, my goodness,” she said.

This is Kate’s third HBO miniseries, after 2011’s Mildred of Pierce and 2021’s Mare of Easttown. Both shows won Kate the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.