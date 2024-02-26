‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown & New Boyfriend Amos Split After 4 Months: ‘I Had to Face Some Hard Truths’

Meri Brown and her boyfriend, Amos, have split after four months of dating. The Sister Wives star, 53, explained in a new Instagram statement the reasons why she and her now-ex broke up. She began her lengthy post by writing, “Life is a series of experiences. How you handle them and what you learn from them is who you become from them.”

“It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it’s imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth,” Meri continued. “Last week, I had to face some hard truths and have some difficult conversations. Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship.”

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner went on to explained that she and Amos “have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures,” which weren’t “aligning.” Therefore, Meri noted, they both had to “make hard decisions.”

“It’s a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, because heaven knows we all have one, to see the kindness in their eyes and their giving heart, and still know that a life long relationship isn’t in the cards for you,” the TLC personality added. “It’s only in the dating process that you can come to these realizations, that’s what living and dating is all about.”

Since the breakup is still fresh, Meri pointed out that “when the time is right for [her],” she “will dip [her] toes into this process again.”

“I honor and care about the past four months, who I spent it with, and what I learned about myself through it,” she concluded. “I know what’s important to me in a relationship, and I’m confident in myself while I’m single as well. For now, I’ll continue to look into my future with the hope of new opportunities and the confidence of continued personal growth. This is a time in my life to prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution, and I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!”

Shortly before sharing her thoughts with fans, Meri first broke the split news on Friday, February 23, during her “Fridays With Friends” Instagram Live session. While acknowledging that the breakup was a “huge bummer,” Meri said that she and Amos “just agreed that it wasn’t going to be a long-term thing.”

“It really messes with people’s heads. And it was really hard,” Meri noted. “It was really hard for Amos. It was a lot of, we had to have a lot of conversations to get through some of that stuff because it’s just not cool.”

At the beginning of the year, Meri revealed that she and Amos started dating, which came one year after she and ex-husband Kody Brown announced their split after three decades together.