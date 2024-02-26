Halle Bailey Finally Meets Halle Berry & Admits She Was ‘So Nervous’: See the Adorable Photos

It was Halle-squared! Halle Bailey shared a sweet pair of photos of herself getting to meet Halle Berry at an event on Monday, February 26. The singer and actress, 23, was clearly over the moon to get to meet the Catwoman star, 57, who she shares a name and first initial with. The two of them were all smiles, and seemed to share a laugh together in one shot. “My night was made tonight. I was so nervous,” she wrote with a few emotional emojis. “With the icon.”

In the set, Bailey was wearing a white jersey, while Berry sported an off-white turtleneck, plus a set of jeans. The Moonfall star had her arm around the young singer as they stood in the stands together. Naturally, tons of fans celebrated the two stars getting to meet.

This isn’t the first time that the two Halles have ever met. The Little Mermaid star revealed that she had met her near-name twin at the 2023 Academy Awards during an interview on Live With Kelly and Mark in May 2023. “I got to meet her this year at the Oscars. She was so kind to me,” she said. “She’s been always really supportive to me over social media, and we’ve had a few inbox interactions, but that was my first time meeting her, and she’s an angel. It’s so cool.”

In that same interview, Bailey spoke about how she was honored to have a similar name to the Monster’s Ball actress. “My family, we’ve always loved Halle Berry. I mean, she’s amazing,” she said. “There’s no one else I would rather have a similar name to, because she’s so cool.”

Meeting Berry isn’t the only exciting thing that’s happened in Bailey’s life recently. The Color Purple star also welcomed her first child, a baby boy Halo, with her boyfriend DDG. She revealed the exciting news after keeping her pregnancy secret early in January. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you,” she wrote.