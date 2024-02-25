Rebel Wilson & Taylor Swift’s Dad, Scott, Sing Duet at Sydney Eras Tour Concert: Watch

Rebel Wilson, 43, met up with Taylor Swift‘s dad Scott Swift, whom she endearingly called “Papa Swift,” when she attended one of the singer’s Sydney, Australia Eras Tour shows this week. The actress took to Instagram to share a post full of photos and video from the fun night and one of the clips showed her and the proud parent singing along to Taylor’s song “Shake it Off” as she belted the lyrics out on stage. She held the phone out to record them both smiling and enjoying the moment as the lit up crowd jammed out behind them.

Rebel, who wore a black ensemble and had her long blonde hair down, also shared a photo with Taylor’s opening act, Sabrina Carpenter, and a photo of her holding up peace signs while in front of the stage during the show. She included a caption about how great the show was and called Taylor “incredible.”

“@taylorswift absolutely CRUSHED IT tonight! And thanks to @sabrinacarpenter for being so so cool and Papa Swift for all the chats! What an epic concert! Taylor you are just incredible!!! 🐨 🇦🇺 🎶,” her caption read.

Rebel’s latest post and visit to the Eras Tour comes four years after she starred alongside Taylor and others in the film version of the Cats musical. Both of them showed up to the premiere of the movie and posed with other cast members on the red carpet. They also did press interviews together for the feature.

When Rebel’s not busy hanging out with Taylor, she’s making headlines for sharing cute and memorable family moments. The Australian beauty recently posted photos of her one-year-old daughter Royce and her fiancee Ramona Agruma enjoying a sunny day together. They also all posed for an adorable snapshot by the seashore and even matched outfits in one photo. “2024’s already GREAT!” she captioned the post.