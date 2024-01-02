Rebel Wilson Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Royce With Fiancee Ramona Agruma

The new year is “already great” for Rebel Wilson and her family! The 43-year-old actress shared a series of new pictures of her daughter, Royce, and her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, enjoying a sunny day together while kicking off 2024.

“2024’s already GREAT!” Rebel captioned her Instagram carousel post on January 1. The first snapshot featured the Pitch Perfect star and Ramona taking a selfie with Royce in front of the seashore. Other images included Royce smiling and holding hands with her parents, as the trio even matched in beige-colored outfits.

Over the holiday weekend, Rebel shared a 2023 montage video that included all of her highlights from last year, including her and Ramona’s Disneyland engagement.

“One engagement to my Disney Princess, three movies as an actress, one as director, one book written (REBEL RISING), one dating app FLUID, and one thriving baby going on to 1 years old!” the How to Be Single actress captioned the post. “Wow! See you all in 2024!”

Rebel welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022, and she and Ramona have adjusted to the parent life well together. The happy pair announced their engagement in February 2023.

Previously, Rebel opened up in an interview with TODAY about her approach to motherhood, describing it as “really challenging” while juggling her entertainment career.

“I have this big international career and — you know, I’m, like, the breadwinner of my family — I like to think,” she said. “So, it’s really challenging too, like, ‘Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?’”

As for how she and Ramona fell in love, Rebel pointed out that filming her movie The Almond and the Seahorse opened her mind to dating a woman.

“I’d never kissed a woman before,” Rebel admitted, referring to her character’s romantic journey. “It kind of led to this kind of discovery — which led to my awesome partner Ramona. I might not have been open to that if I hadn’t done the emotional work.”

Rebel and Ramon met through mutual friends, she explained during her appearance on the “Life Uncut” podcast last year. After they chatted, the Senior Year star noted that she felt a “real connection” with her future wife.

“And I was in Australia at the time, and I was like, ‘I gotta fly to L.A. to meet her to see if this is real,’ because I made the mistake before of texting someone for ages, and then, it didn’t work out or it didn’t go anywhere,” she explained. “So, I was like, OK, I’m gonna fly to L.A., I’m gonna meet her, no pressure.’ And then we did, and we went out, and it just blossomed from there. But I had to come all the way back to get my American residency stuff, green card and stuff. Then, it just kind of blossomed.”