Alex Rodriguez Addresses Critic Questioning His ‘Overnight’ Tan: ‘I Am Dominican’

The former New York Yankees player revealed he went on vacation before he was seen at a basketball game this week.

February 25, 2024 5:16PM EST
Alex Rodriguez, 48, addressed some critics questioning the darker complexion he showed off at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks game in Minneapolis, MN on Friday. The former professional baseball player took to TikTok to share a video in which he directly answered a comment that read, “He got really tan overnight” along with a laughing emoji. He revealed he just got back from a vacation and reminded the commenter that he’s Dominican.

“Alright everybody, I know that I’m dark. But I am Dominican and I went on vacation, and I fell asleep in the sun,” he said. “So everybody calm down,” he continued, before saying in Spanish, “Traquilito y suavecito, mi gente,” which translates to “Quiet and calm, my people.”

Replying to @Elvy Everybody calm down, its just a tan 🇩🇴 #dominicano #suntan #arod

In addition to the video, Alex included a caption. “Everybody calm down, it’s just a tan,” it read.

Soon after the video went public on TikTok and Instagram, his followers were quick to comment with support. “You look amazing,” Alex’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, wrote while another follower assured him he didn’t have to explain his skin color. A third wrote, “I hate you even had to post this” and a fourth shared, “It looks good.”

Before Alex addressed the critics about his tan, he took to Instagram to share photos and video from the game he attended. One photo shows him sitting while posing and smiling with Jaclyn and Stephen A. Smith. He wore a black suit with a silver and black striped tie and black shoes while Jaclyn rocked an all white outfit that included a blazer, pants, and heels. “Great night having @espn out in Minnesota, hopefully first night of many to come!” Alex captioned the post.

When Alex’s not making headlines for his appearance, he’s doing so for sharing cute moments with his kids, who he shares with ex Cynthia Scurtis. The doting dad attended his 19-year-old daughter Natasha‘s high school graduation last year and shared cute snapshots from the event. His other daughter, Ella, 15, was also featured in the photos.

