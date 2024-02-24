Emily VanCamp Expecting Second Child With Husband Josh Bowman: See Baby Bump

Emily VanCamp, 37, revealed she’s expecting her second child with husband Josh Bowman, 35, in a new Instagram post on Saturday. The Everwood actress shared two new photos that showed off her baby bump as well as a short but sweet message that hinted her due date is very near.

“Not long now.. Ready when you are little love,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of her posing in a long-sleeved black turtleneck and jeans that were rolled up on the bottoms. She had her hair pulled back and held her bump as she looked down. A second photo showed her wearing the same outfit as she posed with Josh, who wore a white T-shirt and jeans, and their daughter Iris, 2, who wore a white tee and black pants.

After Emily’s post went public, it didn’t take long for her fans to comment and send over congratulatory messages. They also complimented her photos. “The most beautiful couple I’ve ever seen, from the series to real life😍❤️,” one fan wrote, while another called the news “exciting.” A third exclaimed, “So happy for you!!!” and a fourth called the memorable photos “gorgeous.”

Emily’s latest post comes after she and Josh first met while working together on the ABC series Revenge back in 2011. They started dating and announced their engagement in May 2017. After getting married in the Bahamas in December 2018, they welcomed their daughter Irish in 2021.

Since starting their family, Emily and Josh have been pretty private about their personal lives. They made a rare red carpet appearance together in October 2023 and have sometimes shared glimpses of little Irish on social media. In December 2023, Emily took to Instagram to share several photos of her and her doting spouse as well as a loving anniversary message that expressed her gratitude.

“5 years married, 12 together ❤️ What a beautiful ride it’s been. Love the life we’ve built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we’ve created. Happy Anniversary my love ✨✨✨. Can’t wait for all that is to come!!” her caption read.