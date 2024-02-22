Zach & Tori Roloff Leaving ‘Little People, Big World’ After 25 Seasons: ‘We Are Not Coming Back’

Zach and Tori Roloff are leaving Little People, Big World after 25 seasons, they announced on Thursday. “We are not coming back to Little People, Big World. Like, we are done,” Tori, 31, said during the February 22 episode of their Raising Heights podcast. “That part of our lives, that chapter, has closed.”

Her husband Zach added, “I think the chapter has closed regardless of us being asked back or not. We’ve made it pretty clear we’re done with that chapter for multiple reasons, the reasons we will get into here. But because we’ve made that pretty clear, we also haven’t they haven’t asked us back, technically,” he explained during the episode. “This last cycle was rough, between the family, the farm deal and we are done with it.”

Tori said the last year had been “hard” for the parents of three. “It was no longer a project that we really believed in and so the last year was hard,” she divulged. “It was hard to show up every day for it.”

Season 25 of the beloved reality show began on Tuesday, and has been running since 2006, with matriarch and patriarch Matt and Amy Roloff, Zach’s parents, at the helm. They’ve since split, and Tori showed up in the series during season 10. Tori and Zach married in 2010 and have since welcomed kids Jackson, Josiah, and Lilah.

During the podcast episode, Tori cited their kids as “a really large portion of our reasoning for maybe not doing the show anymore.” “It’s not our kids’ burden,” Zach said.

In a joint Instagram post on Thursday, the couple said they were “grateful” for crew members on the enormously popular TLC series. “On this weeks episode: we address one of the reasons why we decided to move on from reality television!” they captioned a video clip from the podcast. “There were moments in reality tv that we loved and moments that we didn’t, but overall we’re grateful to our crew and our producer, and we’re excited for our next chapter!”