‘The White Lotus’ Stars Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall Finally Go Instagram Official With Sweet Photo

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall have finally confirmed their romance. After more than one year since first sparking dating rumors, the White Lotus co-stars made their relationship Instagram official in a new post that Meghann, 33, shared on Tuesday, February 20.

In the photo, Meghann and Leo, 27, can be seen walking away from the camera with their arms wrapped around each other. For their day out, the Primetime Emmy Award nominee wore a pair of jeans with a long-sleeved sweatshirt that read, “Pizza Shark Cape Cod.” Leo, for his part, wore black pants with a plain white T-shirt and matching sneakers. Meghann simply captioned the post with a happy face, pizza and blue heart emoji.

In response to the post, Leo playfully commented, “Who is he?!” and Meghann “liked” the comment. Fans were ecstatic to see the pair together and applauded Meghann.

“GOOD FOR HER,” one person wrote. “HARD LAUNCH FINALLY!!!!!” another added, whereas a third chimed in by simply commenting, “Finally.”

On the hit HBO series, Meghann plays the character Daphne, and Leo plays Jack.

While this was the first time they’ve shared a photo together, Meghann and Leo have been spotted getting close in public since 2022. The following year, the duo indirectly confirmed they were dating when photos surfaced online of them kissing in the rain in New York City.

In early 2023, Meghann played it coy when she was asked about her relationship status with Leo. While speaking with Andy Cohen at the time, the former Broadway star dodged a question about her and Leo. She mentioned that she doesn’t “kiss and tell” and insisted that she and Leo were friends.

By the beginning of 2024, Meghann and Leo had been spotted out and about together multiple times. Yet, both wanted to confirm their romance on their own time, and they avoided directly answering whether or not they were together.

During the Emmy Awards in January, Meghann responded to the dating rumors during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t confirm or deny,” she said. “Suffice it to say Italy was good for me in more than one way.”

Italy was where the White Lotus cast filmed season 2.