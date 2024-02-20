Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James Is So Grown Up in Rare Photo with Dad Matthew Broderick

James Broderick, 21, took to his Instagram on Sunday to share some new family photos and looked so grown up. The son of Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, and Matthew Broderick, 61, posed outside in a grassy area next to his dad in one of the snapshots as he wore a purple sweater and light tan pants with white sneakers. He had his arms crossed and looked just as tall as the actor, who wore a black button-down long-sleeved top, jeans, and orange sneakers.

In addition to the photo with his dad, James shared a cute snapshot with his parents posing back to back in the same grassy area. Matthew wore the same outfit while she wore a black coat, jeans, and tan boots. He also added a photo of a sign with a black hedgehog image along with the word, “Crossing” underneath it.

Before James posted his new set of photos, Sarah and Matthew’s family made headlines when James posted a now deleted family photo that featured his parents as well as his two younger twin sisters, Marian and Tabitha, 14, back in November. They all cuddled in bed together while smiling and posing. “Cheers, California,” James captioned it.

Although Sarah and Matthew tend to be mostly private about their life with their kids, they sometimes share sweet posts dedicated to their brood on social media. In 2022, Sarah shared adorable kid photos of James and a loving message in honor of his 20th birthday.

“It was 20 years ago today…The plates shifted,” the message began. “All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives. Happy birthday my son.” The doting mom signed the post, “I love you so. Xxx, Mama.”

In October 2023, James also shared some family photos, including some with his dad. They were at an event and looked like they were having a great time. He called the photos some of his “favorites.”