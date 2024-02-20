Alabama Barker Claps Back at Cosmetic Surgery Claim: ‘I’m Natural, Besides My Lips’

View gallery Image Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Pāvé Group

Alabama Barker has had to deal with the downside of social media more than once. Most recently, in response to a baseless claim that the 18-year old “has done a lot of” plastic surgery, Alabama politely clapped back in an online comment.

After sharing an Instagram carousel of herself on February 15 — in which she wore a multi-colored fringe dress — Alabama noticed a commenter who wrote, “This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn’t over do it! She looks good now [sic]!”

“I really appreciate the love!” the teenage influencer responded. “I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”

Alabama has been outspoken over the stress that comes with living in the public eye. Last summer, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker shared a TikTok video urging viewers to stop making comments about her body.

“Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views,” she pointed out. “I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open, and let’s see how beautiful you look.”

Alabama also explained that she is living with “a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease,” which caused weight gain. She noted that her weight “fluctuates” and emphasized that young girls watching her video don’t “think there’s something wrong with [gaining weight].”

“So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself,” she added. “It’ll get you further in life. … There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by [weight gain], that you need to change it, but no … That’s not the case for me, and I would appreciate it if you guys put yourself in my shoes.”

Alabama’s dad and her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, have not publicly commented on her public statements. However, last month, Travis, 48, appeared in his daughter’s TikTok video, in which she asked her “strict but not strict dad” a series of questions about his parenting methods.

“OK, what are you going to do if I sneak out and you find out the next day?” Alabama asked. The musician answered, “I’m going to tell you how dangerous it is and maybe try to put you on restriction.”

She also asked Travis for his reaction to her future dating life. “Am I allowed to close my door with a guy in the room?” she asked, which Travis responded by saying, “Not without me coming in to check on you.”