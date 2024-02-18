‘American Idol’ Alums Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner Welcome Third Child: Photo

Gabby Barrett, 23, and Cade Foehner, 28, are parents of three! The American Idol alums took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the birth of their third child, Ivy Josephine Foehner. They also included a sweet photo of the newborn’s feet with a blanket over them.

“Our third baby arrived earth side early this morning, at home. Another life to love and cherish. Praising God for His kindness! Ivy Josephine Foehner 💕 (Ivy Jo ✨🐷),” the caption for the post read.

Once the announcement was posted, followers of the lovebirds, who married in 2019, were quick to send their congratulations and well wishes for their family. “Congratulations to y’all, such a beautiful name!! Couldn’t be happier for y’all!!!” one follower wrote, while another called the name “precious.” A third shared, “What a sweet little blessing!” and a fourth expressed how “happy” they are for them.

Gabby and Cade’s new addition makes their family a party of five. The couple, who met and fell in love while competing on American Idol, are already parents of daughter Baylah May, 2, and son Augustine Boone, 1. They announced they were expecting Ivy back in August.

“SWIPE for a surprise #livingthedream,” a caption for the announcement post read. It included photos that had a box with the words “Baby #3” and a video of Gabby using a machine to listen to her daughter’s heartbeat. “There she is,” she said in the sweet clip.

During an interview at the People’s Choice Country Awards, Gabby gushed over what she was looking forward to the most about having a third child. “Having another girl and another girl personality in the house,” she told PEOPLE. “My first was a girl, second was a boy, third will be a girl again. So love girls, love raising my first one. So lots of personalities in the house.”

The proud mom also talked about how her and Cade’s oldest child, Baylah May, was adjusting to the thought of having another sibling. “My first understands that there’s a baby and what’s in mom’s belly. And she always feels my belly and lays on it, and kisses it, which is very sweet,” she shared. “She’s 2½ and so she understands it all and is very excited for her sister.”