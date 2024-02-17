Taylor Swift Debuts New Song Mashup at Melbourne Show: Watch

Taylor Swift, 34, surprised fans with a brand new song mashup at her Melbourne, Australia show on February 17. The singer performed songs from three different albums during the surprise song section of her Eras Tour show. They included “Getaway Car” from her 2017’s Reputation, “August” from 2020’s Folklore, and “The Other Side of the Door,” from the 2009 Platinum Edition of 2008’s Fearless.

“I want to play one that you really want to hear, I want you to be happy,” Taylor said during the special mashup moment on stage, in a social media video filmed at the show.

The Getaway Car/August/The Other Side Of The Door mashup sounded so good on a livestream #MelbourneTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/utwLgLVA6t — Katie -TAYGRACIE INDY N2 (@classof22swift) February 17, 2024

Soon after the mashup video was shared, fans began to share their thoughts and many of them noticed all three songs seemed to be about infidelity in a relationship. “Getaway Car” talks about a “sideshow” and “three of us” while August’s lyrics are all about a teenage love triangle. “The Other Side of the Door” is about a couple fighting and one lyric asks, “Was she worth this mess?”

Taylor’s latest viral moment on her Eras Tour comes after she enjoyed watching her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates win the 2024 Super Bowl last Sunday. The talented songwriter brought along her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift as well as her brother Austin Swift and some of her pals, including Blake Lively and Ice Spice, to the big event. She also celebrated with Travis and others at an all night afterparty at a Las Vegas, NV nightclub, where she and the NFL player danced to a remix of her song “Love Story” and kissed.

In addition to continuing her Eras Tour overseas, Taylor is gearing up for the release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. The new record, which she announced at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, will be released on April 19 and will include 16 tracks. There will also be versions with different bonus tracks, including “The Manuscript” and “The Bolter.” Some of the guest artists on the new release are Post Malone and Florence & the Machine.