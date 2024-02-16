‘Outer Banks’ Star Austin North Breaks His Silence After Vegas Arrest: ‘I Am Deeply Upset’

Outer Banks star Austin North was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this week for attacking hospital staff. Now, he’s speaking out about the situation, explaining that he had suffered from the “most extreme panic attack” and has “very little memory” of what happened in the emergency room.

“I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week,” the 27-year-old actor wrote via his Instagram Stories during the evening of Thursday, February 15.

Austin then explained why he visited UMC Hospital in Vegas — he believed he was suffering from a heart attack when it was actually an extensive anxiety attack.

yall too late on austin north pic.twitter.com/vT6hIpvEDj — inês 🥀 — fbis spoilers (@abbyyywhelan) February 16, 2024

“My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack,” he noted. “Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack.”

Amid the chaotic experience, the All Night actor apparently physically struck several medical professionals, which he claimed to have “very little memory” of.

“I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital,” Austin pointed out before insisting, “I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff.”

#INFO Austin North ( #outerbanks) a été arrêtée pour avoir frappé du personnel médical des urgences pic.twitter.com/h0gVYYXY0r — Infos Séries (@lnfosSeriesFR) February 16, 2024

Austin concluded his lengthy post by emphasizing that he has “battled anxiety on and off for years, and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled.”

TMZ first broke the news that Austin was arrested and booked for gross misdemeanor battery on Tuesday, February 13. The outlet also shared the actor’s mugshot, which revealed several bloodied cuts across Austin’s eye. In a police report obtained by the outlet, authorities claimed Austin had struck several nurses, a phlebotomist and another person in the emergency room. They all claimed the assault “came out of nowhere.” One of the assault victims used a tray in self defense to strike Austin’s face.

Austin was then handcuffed to a gurney, the police report noted. Cops also claimed that upon reading Austin his Miranda rights and informing him that he was under arrest for battery, they asked him if he understood and he responded, “Yes.” After being jailed, Austin has since bonded out.

Season 4 of Outer Banks is currently in production in North Carolina. Austin plays the role of Sarah’s former boyfriend and Kook member, Topper. It’s still unclear whether or not Austin’s arrest has affected the Netflix series.