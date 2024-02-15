Jessica Simpson Stuns in Sexy Pink Dress in New Valentine’s Day Photos

Jessica Simpson looked absolutely gorgeous as she sparkled for Valentine’s Day. She shared a series of photos of herself in a beautiful, strapless pink mini-dress as she celebrated the loving day on Wednesday, February 14. She showed quite a few different angles of the lace-up dress as she posed in front of the mirror. Jessica, 43, also had her makeup done by artist Joyce Bonelli, and she had a perfect red-lip for the holiday. In her caption she made a reference to the color and holiday with a kissed, lips emoji.

Besides the sparkling dress, Jessica slo had a pink fur coat off the side of her shoulder. She also rocked some extra tall, silver high heels. She also kept glittering with a set of huge diamond earrings that were in the shape of hearts, extra fitting for Valentines’ Day.

In the comment section, tons of people hyped up Jessica for her amazing look. “Absolutely Stunning!!!! Beyond Gorgeous!” one fan wrote. “Out of all the celebrities you have the best style, hands down!” another fan commented.

Aside from her fabulous pink look, Jessica has also been teasing making a return to music over a decade after her last album, which was 2010’s Happy Christmas. A week prior to her Valentine’s Day outfit, she shared a series of photos of herself in a sexy red dress from a Grammys viewing party. She captioned the post by sharing a “new lyric tease.” The new line was “souls are catchin’ fire” with a flame emoji.

Prior to sharing the new line, the Dukes of Hazzard actress had opened up about writing new songs during a 2023 interview with Footwear News. ” Writing music has become a beautiful therapeutic thing for me that I didn’t know was so natural, but it’s because I haven’t done it in so long. It’s just nice to know that I’m meeting myself back in this place, as a woman, and after going through everything that I’ve been through in my life. There’s a sense of freedom and empowerment,” she said.