Kathy Griffin Lashes Out With Scathing Message Amid Divorce From Randy Bick: ‘F*** Valentine’s Day’

Kathy Griffin, 63, took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal she’s not a fan of Valentine’s Day. The comedian shared a message about her divorce from Randy Bick and her upcoming comedy shows.

“I’m getting divorced. F*ck Valentine’s Day and f*ck all of you. Did I say that? Thank God I have three shows this weekend. I’m going to make every member of the audience my personal Valentine regardless of sexual orientation,” she wrote in the message.

I’m getting divorced. Fuck Valentine’s Day and fuck all of you. Did I say that?

Thank God I have three shows this weekend. I’m going to make every member of the audience my personal Valentine regardless of sexual orientation. ￼￼ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 14, 2024

Kathy’s message comes after she filed for divorce from Randy, whom she married in 2020, in December 2023. The paperwork was filed in Los Angeles, CA and listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. It also listed the date of separation as December 2022 and said the prenuptial agreement was in place and signed on December 23, 2019.

Shortly after Kathy’s divorce went public, she took to social media to share a photo with a message. “Well… sh*t. This sucks,” the message read. She was met with a lot of support from her fans, who wished her well in comments. “We love you,” many of them wrote.

Kathy and Randy were first romantically linked in 2011 and dated on and off for years before getting hitched. She previously admitted she didn’t think it would work because he’s 18 years younger than she is, but they eventually realized that “this is the longest relationship for both of us” and “we should fight for it and make it work.”

During their marriage, the funny gal sometimes shared special moments on social media. One of them was when she and her now ex went to Paris Hilton‘s holiday party in November. She shared several photos, which can be seen above, that included him and others, including Rosie O’Donnell, as they took in the festivities at the fun event.

“@parishilton , come say hello to your aunties!!! 👋🏻 Your hit stars may be blind, but you definitely know how to throw a Christmas Spectacular! This “Sliv-mas” Party was one for the books. Nothing beats a festive corn dog ✨,” she wrote in the caption of the post.