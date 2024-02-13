‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Whitney Way Thore Reveals She’s Lost 100 Lbs. With No ‘Medical Intervention’

Image Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TLC

Whitney Way Thore looked fabulous as she revealed that she lost 100 pounds in a new Instagram video shared on Sunday, February 11. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star, 39, admitted that she did so without any medical intervention while asking fans to not “obsess” over her body. She showed off her recent weight loss in a new video about her dad’s birthday celebration.

The clip was set to Louis Armstrong’s tune “The Mardi Gras March,” and she showed off her outfit for the annual celebration. She rocked a metallic, blue-green top and flowing purple pants, as well as a sparkling belt. Her sneakers were also sparkly. She also had a masquerade mask on her head, as she posed for the clip.

While a few comments did ask if she had undergone a surgery to lose weight, they were mostly complimentary to how great Whitney looked! “You’re looking a lot slimmer! What’s your secret?” one person asked. “You look really good!” another fan wrote.

The TLC star updated her comment after some people asked if she’d lost weight with the help of “medical intervention,” and she detailed how she’d lost weight over the years. “I hate addressing this, but no, I have not had medical intervention to lose weight,” she wrote. “In 2015 (season 1), I weighed 385 pounds. In 2018, I lost 50 pounds. When my mom got sick and eventually died, I lost 50 more.”

Whitney continued and said that her current weight was 100 pounds less than it was when the show began in 2015. “I weigh 285 pounds and I have been this weight for almost a year now. This is the second time in my life I’ve lost 100 pounds. I’m still very fat,” she wrote.

At the end of her post, she wrote that she didn’t want people commenting and speculating on her body, even if she appreciated kind words. “Thank you for the compliments, but I really don’t like obsessing over my body and I don’t like it when others do it either,” she wrote.