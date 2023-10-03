‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Exclusive Preview: Whitney’s Dad Prepares to Meet His Long-Lost Daughter

Glenn Thore has discovered online shopping for the first time ahead of his trip to Alabama to meet his long-lost daughter, Angie. In this exclusive preview of the October 3 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney Way Thore has some harsh criticism for her dad’s style choices.

“My dad kills me so hard. He’s just discovered online shopping, and he ordered a bunch of shirts before the trip. And they’re like from, like, 1993,” Whitney admits in the sneak peek.

Whitney goes through Glenn’s shirts with him and axes several of them. “We’re going to Alabama in a few days, and I cannot have him showing up in what he’s got,” Whitney admits. “So we’re going to have to kind of just build a new wardrobe quickly.”

Whitney wants her dad to realize that it’s important to make a good impression, even when it comes to your clothes. “Meeting your daughter for the first time is the most exciting thing you’ve done since you like met mom for the first time,” she tells him.

Since they’re traveling to Alabama to meet his daughter, Whitney shows Glenn a camo shirt she got him. Glenn is not a fan. While he appreciates the “feedback,” Glenn reveals that Whitney is “pushing” his patience. He tries on the camo shirt, but it’s definitely not his vibe. “I hope Angie likes me no matter how I look,” Glenn says.

Glenn and Whitney are still dealing with the tragic loss of Babs Thore, Glenn’s beloved wife and Whitney’s mom. Babs passed away in 2022 at the age of 76 following a battle with cerebral amyloid angioplasty. Babs’ funeral was filmed for the show, and Whitney gave a touching eulogy at her mother’s service.

In the wake of Babs’ death, Glenn and the rest of the family learned that Glenn has a daughter from a previous relationship. Glenn dated a woman named Jackie before he was sent to Japan in the late 1960s. Jackie got pregnant in 1968 and had to give their baby, Angie, up for adoption. Until 2022, Angie’s whereabouts have been unknown. Glenn is heading to Alabama to meet his daughter for the first time. My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.