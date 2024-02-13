Chris Pratt Shares Funny Video of Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Dancing to Usher’s Halftime Show

Chris Pratt, 44, took to Instagram to share a funny video of his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 34, and mother-in-law Maria Shriver, 68, dancing to Usher‘s Halftime Show at the Super Bowl on Sunday. In the clip, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger had her hands up in the air and sang along as she busted some moves and held what appeared to be a tablet. She watched the performance on a big television screen above her and her mother also busted her own moves while watching as well.

“When Usher sang “Don’t leave your girl around me” was he talking to me?” Chris jokingly wrote in the caption of the post. Shortly after he shared it, many of his followers commented, including actress Gwyneth Paltrow. “Looks like it,” she lightheartedly responded.

Chris’ latest video comes after he shared a video in which Katherine scared him by coming up behind him and screaming suddenly while he had a quiet moment playing acoustic guitar. “I’m just tryin’ to shred over here!!!” he wrote in the caption of the post, which can be seen below. Katherine also commented and joked, “I got this trait from my mother @mariashriver.”

When Chris and Katherine aren’t just having fun with each other, they’re doing so with their kids. The lovebirds, who were married in 2019, share daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 1, together. Chris is also the father of his son Jack, 11, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.

They are often seen on family outings and share adorable photos of their brood on social media whenever they can. In July, Chris shared a memorable moment with Jack when they had the chance to deliver an announcement on the baseball field during a Los Angeles Dodgers game. He posted a photo of the two of them in jerseys with their hands up in the air.

“What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement! Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday’s first pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! ⚾️ Let’s go Dodgers!” he excitingly wrote in the caption.