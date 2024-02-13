 Chris Pratt Shows Katherine Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Dancing – Hollywood Life

Chris Pratt Shares Funny Video of Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Dancing to Usher’s Halftime Show

The actor also made a joke about the singer's lyrics in the caption of the funny post.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 13, 2024 4:26PM EST
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger
View gallery
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Pratt enjoys Sunday morning with his family as they go to the Farmers Market in Pacific Palisades. Pictured: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Apr 2023
Image Credit: Getty Images

Chris Pratt, 44, took to Instagram to share a funny video of his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 34, and mother-in-law Maria Shriver, 68, dancing to Usher‘s Halftime Show at the Super Bowl on Sunday. In the clip, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger had her hands up in the air and sang along as she busted some moves and held what appeared to be a tablet. She watched the performance on a big television screen above her and her mother also busted her own moves while watching as well.

“When Usher sang “Don’t leave your girl around me” was he talking to me?” Chris jokingly wrote in the caption of the post. Shortly after he shared it, many of his followers commented, including actress Gwyneth Paltrow. “Looks like it,” she lightheartedly responded.

Chris’ latest video comes after he shared a video in which Katherine scared him by coming up behind him and screaming suddenly while he had a quiet moment playing acoustic guitar. “I’m just tryin’ to shred over here!!!” he wrote in the caption of the post, which can be seen below. Katherine also commented and joked, “I got this trait from my mother @mariashriver.”

When Chris and Katherine aren’t just having fun with each other, they’re doing so with their kids. The lovebirds, who were married in 2019, share daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 1, together. Chris is also the father of his son Jack, 11, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.

They are often seen on family outings and share adorable photos of their brood on social media whenever they can. In July, Chris shared a memorable moment with Jack when they had the chance to deliver an announcement on the baseball field during a Los Angeles Dodgers game. He posted a photo of the two of them in jerseys with their hands up in the air.

“What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement! Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday’s first pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! ⚾️ Let’s go Dodgers!” he excitingly wrote in the caption.

ad