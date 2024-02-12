Kate Winslet Admits Her Life Was ‘Unpleasant’ After ‘Titanic’ Was Released: ‘Being Famous Was Horrible’

Kate Winslet’s performance as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic went down in cinematic history as one of the most memorable. Lauded by critics and romance movie fans alike, the Academy Award winner cemented herself into Hollywood as an icon, but the experience after filming James Cameron’s box office breaker was actually “unpleasant,” Kate, 48, revealed in a new interview. She explained why, revealing that she faced scrutiny from the public over her physical appearance and her career decisions.

“I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant,” the Regime star told PORTER in its latest cover story. “Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet, you chose to do these small things,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f**kin’ life I did!’ Because, guess what? Being famous was horrible.”

Kate added, “I was grateful, of course. I was in my early twenties, and I was able to get a flat. But I didn’t want to be followed literally feeding the ducks.”

As for how she feels about fame now, the Mare of Easttown actress called the word “ridiculous.”

“I wear it really lightly. It’s not a burden, any of it,” Kate clarified. “[Titanic] continues to bring people huge amounts of joy. The only time I am like, ‘Oh god, hide’, is if we are on a boat somewhere.”

Kate was then asked whether she had seen the meme that is captioned, “Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Leo looks at Kate,” referring to her Titanic co-star and longtime friend, Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Rose’s love interest, Jack Dawson.

“[He’s looking at me like that because] he just knows I can see right through it all,” Kate added with a laugh, before adding, “I think when you experience something so seismic, so young … we really went through that together.”

Kate has been open about the harsh comments she received over her weight after Titanic premiered in 1997. In spite of it all, she has since encouraged other women to embrace self-confidence in an industry that otherwise perpetuates self-criticism. As for her friendship with Leonardo, 49, the U.K. native has never failed to give her Revolutionary Road co-star a shout-out whenever prompted, such as during her 2009 Golden Globe Awards speech.

“Leo, I’m so happy I can stand here and tell you how much I love you and how much I’ve loved you for 13 years, and your performance in this film is nothing short of spectacular,” Kate gushed as Leo blew her a kiss from the audience. “I love you with all my heart, I really do.”