Courteney Cox Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to ‘Friends’ Co-Star Jennifer Aniston: ‘I Sure Do Love You’

Courteney Cox wished her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston a “Happy Birthday” in the sweetest way! The 59-year-old actress posted an Instagram tribute for the 55-year-old on Sunday, February 11, which included a clip from their hit sitcom of Jennifer’s character, Rachel Green, complaining that Courteney’s character, Monica, broke her seashell lamp.

“Not sure why this is one of my favorite clips,” the Scream franchise star captioned her post. “I guess it’s because nobody else in the world could make this line sound so cute. Happy Birthday my sweet Jenny Louise. Also don’t know why I call her that, but I sure do love you [sic].” In her post, Courteney also included snaps of her and Jennifer together over the years.

Earlier that day, Jennifer rang in her 55th birthday with her own Instagram post, for which she uploaded a montage of herself over the years of her career. “Grateful,” she wrote alongside the post, in addition to quoting Stanley Kunitz’s “The Layers.”

jennifer aniston e courteney cox conta de melhores amigas desde friends pic.twitter.com/yNVIMA1yNm — jenni (@dearaniston) February 12, 2024

“I have walked through many lives, some of them my own, and I am not who I was,” Jennifer’s post read. “Though some principle of being abides, from which I struggle not to stray. When I look behind, as I am compelled to look before I can gather strength to proceed on my journey, I see the milestones dwindling toward the horizon and the slow fires trailing from the abandoned camp-sites, over which scavenger angels wheel on heavy wings. Oh, I have made myself a tribe out of my true affections, and my tribe is scattered!”

The poem continued, “How shall the heart be reconciled to its feast of losses? In a rising wind the manic dust of my friends, those who fell along the way, bitterly stings my face. Yet I turn, I turn, exulting somewhat, with my will intact to go wherever I need to go, and every stone on the road precious to me. In my darkest night, when the moon was covered and I roamed through wreckage, a nimbus-clouded voice directed me: ‘Live in the layers, not on the litter.’ Though I lack the art to decipher it, no doubt the next chapter in my book of transformations is already written. I am not done with my changes.”

The adorable Friends scene that Courteney posted also included her and Jennifer’s late co-star, Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show. The entire cast mourned the loss of the comedian and actor last year after he was found dead at his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, in October 2023. He was 54 years old.

Just two months ago, Jennifer spoke about Matthew in an interview with Variety, pointing out that the love and support from fans is “so beautiful.”

“I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was,” the Morning Show actress said. “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”