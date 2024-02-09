Pink Stops Concert as Fan Goes Into Labor: Watch

Another Pink (b. Alecia Beth Moore) concert was paused after a woman went into labor during the singer’s Summer Carnival stadium tour in Sydney on February 9. The songstress was performing her hit track “Our Song” when the stadium’s crew began to inform Pink of the incident. “I feel like we shouldn’t be looking,” the 44-year-old said into the mic while on stage. “Everyone give her her privacy!”

Moments later, the “So What” hitmaker asked the audience if the baby had already arrived. “She didn’t just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No. Okay,” Pink said. She then decided to send the soon-to-be mother in the audience her well wishes as she prepared to exit the stadium. “That’s exciting. I don’t even know what to say. But we have to sing now,” the recording artist shouted. “Good luck! It’s gonna be great! You’re gonna do great.”

Earlier, Pink made a joke about the song that she was performing when the woman began to go into labor. “Wow, ‘Our Song,’ that was the one that did it. Wouldn’t have called that one!” she said to her fans. “I thought it would’ve been ‘Get The Party Started’ or ‘Never Not Gonna Dance Again.'” After a video of the moment landed on TikTok, many fans took to the comments to react. “baby could hear the concert and wanted to see pink too,” one fan joked, while another wrote, “that’s a dedicated pink fan.”

Pink even took to Instagram on February 9 to react to the recent concert in Sydney with an emotional post. “Sydney!!!!!! That was a wet one!!!!! Come rain or shine- we are out here,” she gushed in the caption. “We helped bring a baby into the world, we found a new favorite candy bar- Jamo made his debut, and I outlasted my entire family. Also flashed the crowd on the way back to dressing room. By accident. I think. I’m so happy to be here!!!!!!”

In recent months, Pink has either had to postpone her concerts or had other incidents take place during her shows. Last summer, a fan tossed their mother’s ashes onto the stage and shocked Pink. “This is your mom. I don’t know how I feel about this,” she said in July 2023 when the mishap happened. Later, in October 2023, Pink was forced to postpone her concert due to a “family medical” issue. A few days later, she postponed more shows after she came down with a respiratory infection.