Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles in a Tiny Pink Bikini on Health Getaway

Elizabeth Hurley, 58, turned up the heat in her latest set of bikini photos on February 8! The brunette bombshell shared the sexy snapshots via Instagram and sent her nearly 3 million followers into a frenzy. In the post, Elizabeth rocked a hot-pink string bikini and posed inside a steamy sauna. She appeared to have on minimal glam including black eyeliner, pink blush, and a glossy lip.

In the caption of the eye-catching photos, the Gossip Girl alum explained that she was currently enjoying her stay at a wellness resort. “Good morning @vivamayrmariawoerth May the exercise, detox and healthy eating commence,” Elizabeth wrote. The official Instagram for the VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth notes that they are an “Award-winning luxury medical health resort & holistic wellness retreat,” located in Maria Wörth, Austria.

Soon after the 58-year-old shared the series of swimsuit photos, many of her fans flooded the comments with reactions. “I love this woman she is the best,” one admirer swooned, while another added, “Flawless beauty!” A third fan couldn’t help but call Elizabeth “One of the most beautiful goddesses to ever walk the earth,” and added a fire emoji to the post. The starlet made sure to tag her swimsuit brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, on the post, along with the resort. Elizabeth’s bikini appeared to be her brand’s Biarritz Bikini in the color hot pink.

A few days prior to her bikini post, the U.K. native took to Instagram to reveal her wellness plan with her followers. “Austria here I come…. on my way to @vivamayrmariawoerth where I hope to learn more about trying to get as healthy as possible,” Elizabeth explained. “I first visited this clinic in 2010 and, even though it’s quite tough there, I always feel a whole heap better by the end. Will report back.” In the stunning photo, she rocked a faux fur coat and a matching hat, along with a cozy onesie.

Two weeks prior, Elizabeth took to Instagram once more to share a sexy one-piece swimsuit photo and detailed her diet to her fans. “One question I get asked all the time is, how do you stay in shape and what do you eat? So here goes. My mantra is: don’t eat too much, too fast, too often or too late. Or, put another way, eat smaller meals, chew properly, ban snacking and eat dinner earlier,” she explained in the caption. “This works for me. I don’t drink weird green juices or shakes and only take supplements if a blood test tells me I’m lacking something.”

She also noted that she ensures to implement fruits and veggies at every meal. “I try to have vegetables or fruit equal half of every plate I eat – ie if I have a sandwich, I also eat an apple. I eat pretty much everything but only have junk food as an absolute treat – and I count junk food as anything that contains any ingredient that I don’t have in my own kitchen, so that includes ‘diet’ and ‘low-fat’ everything, all ready meals, all bought sandwiches, cakes and biscuits and all sodas,” Elizabeth added. “My best investment was a bread maker and I make a loaf a day. I also make cakes every weekend. Other than diet, my other advice is to move more. I don’t go to the gym or do any set exercise but I’m extremely active.”