Dakota Johnson Explains Why Filming ‘The Office’ Finale Was ‘the Worst Time’ in Her ‘Life’

The ‘Madame Web’ star said she ‘loves’ the comedy series but pointed out that she was ‘barely in the f**king show.’  

February 9, 2024 10:24AM EST
Image Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Remember that one time Dakota Johnson appeared in The Office? She definitely does, but it wasn’t the most fun experience for her, the Madame Web star, 34, revealed in a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “That was honestly the worst time of my life,” Dakota jokingly confessed. 

“I love that show so much,” she pointed out, before adding, “And they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day. I was there for two weeks, and I’m barely in the f**king show.” 

As an avid fan of the comedy series, the How to Be Single actress recalled her excitement to be on the set, but not everyone else around her felt the same way. 

“There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other,” Dakota said. “And I’m coming in like, ‘So excited to be here!’ And no one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f**k. … I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”

Seth Meyers asked Dakota if the cast was “super sad” at the time because their show was ending, which she acknowledged was true. The late night host then noted that he watched the 2013 episode of Dakota’s shining moment, and he joked, “I recently watched it, and it was some of the most believable faxing I’ve ever seen.” 

Despite the rather dull experience, Dakota was actually poised to be in an Office spinoff, which never panned out. During a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy star reflected on what could have been a different trajectory for her. 

“If everything else just falls away, maybe you’ll find me in that Office spinoff that no one wants to watch,” she said in November 2021. “I don’t know in what world that would’ve worked for me creatively. I have found that when something is successful, even when there’s nothing left, they just keep trying to wring out the towel of story. Sometimes, things need to end when they’re supposed to end.” 

Although she reached international fame from the erotic romance movie franchise, Dakota has branched out in her acting career. She has since appeared in a slew of comedy and drama projects, including 2021’s The Last Daughter, and she hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time earlier this year. Now that she’s leading the Marvel Comics Madame Web film, Dakota has switched gears into a more action-filled role. 

Madame Web will premiere in theaters on February 14.

