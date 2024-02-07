 Meryl Streep’s ‘Sophie’s Choice’ Reunion With Kevin Kline and More – Hollywood Life

Meryl Streep Reunites With ‘Sophie’s Choice’ Co-Stars Kevin Kline & Peter MacNicol at 40th Anniversary Event

The Oscar winning actress looked radiant alongside Kevin Kline and Peter MacNicol in new photos from the big event.

February 7, 2024 5:56PM EST
Image Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Meryl Streep, 74, reunited with co-stars from the tragic 1983 film Sophie’s Choice, for a 40th anniversary screening in New York on February 6. In photos you can see here, Meryl slayed a tuxedo style black coat while posing alongside Kevin Kline, 76, and Peter MacNicol, 69. She finished the look with a sleek black pencil skirt and white collared blouse, accessorizing with classic black heels and a pair of stylish eyeglasses.

She held hands with Kevin, who starred as Nathan Landau opposite Meryl’s Academy Award-winning turn as anguished mother Sophie Zawistowski. On her other side, she wrapped an arm around Peter, who played Stingo in the film. Kevin wore a sharp gray suit with a blue tie, while Peter wore a casual black suit with a white top, sans tie. All three appeared happy to be together, four decades after the seminal film’s release.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

According to Yahoo, A-lister’s who attended the screening at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday included Uma Thurman, Cate Blanchett, Rupert Friend, and Ethan Hawke, among others.

It’s no surprise that one of Meryl’s most iconic roles (and she does have many) continues to hold up so well across the decades. Her multitude of Oscar nominations (and handful of wins) attests to the acting methods that have made her nothing short of a legend in acting.

The actors attend the New York City premiere of ‘Sophie’s Choice’ in December of 1982. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

“In acting, living in the moment is the whole point,” she divulged of how she approaches her roles in a 2008 interview with Good Housekeeping. “The trick is to live in the moment in your own life, but it’s not easy.” And as for her other major role, that of mother to four grown children with ex Don Gummer, she once said that’s a “balancing act.”

“Motherhood, marriage, it’s a balancing act,” she told GH. “Especially when you have a job that you consider rewarding. It’s a challenge but the best kind of challenge.”

