Demi Moore Reveals She Still Has Clay Pots She Made With the Late Patrick Swayze in ‘Ghost’

Demi Moore has a very special keepsake from her film Ghost, as she revealed in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, February 6. Demi, 61, revealed that she’s still in possession of the clay pots that she made with Patrick Swayze in the classic movie. She also opened up about her first time meeting her late co-star during the sweet interview.

While it’s been over 30 years since Ghost hit theaters, Demi revealed that she held onto the clay pots that they made, even if they’re not necessarily crafty pieces of art. “I still have my little pots that I made, which are pitiful,” she said, via Entertainment Weekly. “They’re like the saddest looking things.”

Demi revealed that she met Patrick only shortly before they filmed the spicy scene, and she admitted that she could see that he was very attractive. “The first thing that just popped into my head was meeting Patrick Swayze for the first time, going, ‘Oh, you know, trying to figure out his thing,'” she quipped. “And then he took his shirt off, and I was like, ‘Oh, got it. Get on behind me.'”

Patrick died following a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2009. He was 57 years old. Demi’s role in Ghost became one of her biggest breakout roles, and the love scene, set to “Unchained Melody” has become one of the most iconic in the history of film. It’s been re-created and spoofed countless times. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

On what would’ve been the Dirty Dancing star’s 70th birthday, Demi opened up about the actor and her memories of him in an interview with OK! ” think he had a beautiful balance between strength and softness. His vulnerability and his pure strength. When I think of Patrick, I think of gentility. He was this very sweet, like a regular guy, this kind of quiet, almost very mild-mannered person. It’s the contradiction of this extremely dynamic physical person,” she said.