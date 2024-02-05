Courteney Cox Shows off Tiny Purple String Bikini Before Cold Plunge Bath: Watch

Courteney Cox loves a good photo dump, and fans were treated to an especially fun one on Monday, February 5, when the Friends star, 59, donned a purple string bikini before stepping into an ice-cold bath. In the third slide of the Scream beauty’s Monday Instagram post, the bikini clad star pulled her hair back into a loose ponytail and showed off what appeared to be therapeutic black socks before beginning her cold-water immersion therapy. “Is this cheating, cause your feet get really f***ing cold,” she deadpanned to the camera.

In the same carousel, she shared a fun selfie with Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, a pic of her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel rocking a pair of goggles, a photo with Laura Dern and her two dogs, and a hilarious selfie showing an alien-like view from her forehead. “Photo dump with all the rain that’s dumping on LA,” she captioned the carousel.

Courteney has 14.9 million followers on the platform, and many zeroed in on the hilarious last slide. “THE LAST PHOTO I’M CRYING,” exclaimed, a fan, while another wrote, “The last slide! Hahaha.”

A third noted Courteney’s unique socks. “My feet are always really cold and I don’t even know why so I think I need to invest in whatever those sock things are,” they remarked. “My day automatically gets better when you post,” penned a fourth, with another gushing, “Love your photo-dumps lol,” along with a white heart emoji.

Courteney once shared how she maintains her incredibly fit physique. “I play tennis twice a week,” she explained during 2022 comments, per Marie Claire. “I used to box twice a week, but my left knee is hurt. I also do Pilates once a week. As I get older, I realize it’s more important for me to do weights. It’s amazing how I used to be really muscley but not so much anymore.”

Beyond that, the actress keeps healthy and glowing with a simple remedy. “I take vitamins every morning,” she said.