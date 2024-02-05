Carmen Electra Sizzles in Plunging Strapless Gown With Thigh-High Slit at Grammys Party

Carmen Electra, 51, looked incredible during her latest public outing. The former Baywatch star showed up to the Jam for Janie fundraiser’s Grammy viewing party and wore a sparkly black strapless dress with a high slit. She paired the look with black strappy heels and added accessories, like a necklace and earrings.

She had her long hair down and swooped to one side and rocked dark eye makeup. The beauty also wore light pink lipstick and showed off black nail polish as she held a black clutch purse. In addition to posing solo on the red carpet, she posed while in her seat and flaunted her bare legs between the slit of the dress.

During the star-studded event, Carmen hung out with other gorgeous celebrities, including Zooey Deschanel, as they watched the Grammy Awards from a table full of delicious-looking food and wine glasses full of beverages. She took to her Instagram to repost photos and videos from the memorable night and appeared to have a great time.

Before she attended the party, Carmen shared epic photos of herself wearing a neon pink outfit that included a crop top and long tight skirt. “manifesting true love,” she wrote in the caption along with a pink hearts emoji. She received a large amount of compliments from followers and some of them appropriately called her “pretty in pink.”

Carmen, who is known for posting current and throwback photos of herself on a regular basis, also recently shared gorgeous snapshots of her wearing a peach bikini while confidently posing for the camera. She had a light pink flower in her hair and looked like she could have been spending time filming something special or in the middle of a photoshoot. Like her previous post, the photos received a lot of positive comments and proved the talented star has a lot of fans in her corner.