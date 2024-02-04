Oprah Winfrey Sparkles in Black Outfit as Enjoys the Show With Pal Gayle King at Grammy Awards

Oprah Winfrey looked fantastic as she arrived on the red carpet for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4. The Color Purple producer sported a shimmering, black outfit as she sat in the crowd at the Grammys. She looked like she was ready to enjoy the show as she smiled in her seat.

Oprah rocked a black top, which was seemingly covered in sequins, with a matching skirt. She had her hair tied back in a tight ponytail. She also sported round, glasses, and a pair of dangling, diamond earrings. She also seated with her close friend Gayle King, who was wearing a gold, sparkling dress of her own. The two women were all smiles as they enjoyed the show.

Oprah is one of the many featured presenters during the main ceremony. Some of the other stars giving out awards include Lionel Richie, Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, and many more.

Oprah is a TV legend, but a Grammy award is one of the few awards that she’s never won. Of the other major awards, Oprah has won 20 Emmys (18 for Daytime and 2 for Primetime), a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Oscars, and a Tony for Best Musical Revival for The Color Purple.

Lately, Oprah has been promoting her new film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple. She had starred in the 1985 film, based on the 1982 book. She was also a major force in having the film adapted into a Broadway musical in 2005. The new film is an adaptation of the stage show, and Oprah was one of the main producers, alongside Steven Spielberg (who directed the original film), Quincy Jones, and Scott Sanders, who had co-produced the Broadway show.

Oprah also recently celebrated a major birthday! The TV star turned 70 on January 29! As she kicked off this new decade, she shared a video of herself going for a run on the beach, and she showed that she’s not going to let anything slow her down on her fitness journey. “Celebrating 70 with a run on the beach. #healthisthebestgift. Thank you for all the birthday love,” she wrote in the caption. She also revealed that she spent her special day by “going through old journals, photos, memory boxes, feasting, savoring and marveling at the discovery, pain, joy and wonder of 70 years of growing into the woman I am.”