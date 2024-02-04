Christina Aguilera Wows in Angelic Sky Blue Dress at the 2024 Grammys: Photos

X-Tina never misses the mark when it comes to fashion. While presenting on the 2024 Grammys stage with Maluma, Christina Aguilera, 43, slayed in her outfit at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4.

Christina wore a sky blue, ruched floor-length, long-sleeved gown while presenting one of the awards. She coordinated her look with a pair of diamond hoop earrings and kept her long, blonde hair down in a straight, slicked-back style.

As a natural-born fashion icon, the “Fighter” hitmaker has been hard at work on her Las Vegas residency. From sparkling gold mini dresses to electric blue, light-up ensembles, Christina has been hitting the stage in the most unique looks. She opened up about what went into her style choices during an interview with Vogue, which was published on January 12.

“Everyone just brought it together and brought it to life, the vision I had for the show,” she told the publication. “So, super proud of it. And super proud of the team. … For this show in particular, I was able to create something very special and unique that I haven’t been able to tap into before. I was drawn to doing a show like this from the ground up.”

Christina went on to explain that she based her wardrobe on the venue where her residency takes place: the Belle De Nuit, which she pointed out was “named for the flower that blossoms at night.”

“I leaned into building the show around this moody, intricate, intimate space,” the “Genie in a Bottle” singer explained. “Diamonds are also an intertwined theme. I sing ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ by Shirley Bassey. I knew the song, but I’ve done a deep dive on her, and oh my god, she has such a big, powerful tone and voice, and it’s really fun embodying that song on stage and getting to tap into her and her greatness. Then, closing with ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,’ that classic Marilyn [Monroe] nod, and really living up this alter ego, and living out your fantasies on stage and deserving nothing but the best and everyone having that inner diamond in them.”

Though she hasn’t released a new album yet, Christina revealed that it’s in the works. During a separate interview with Vegas Magazine on January 31, the Burlesque actress noted she’s been “working on experimenting with new sounds and writing.”

“A lot has happened over the past six years — huge personal and professional changes, growth and new inspirations,” Christina said, before adding, “So, I’m so excited to share all of it in the next album!”