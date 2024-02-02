Wendy Williams Resurfaces & Confesses She Has ‘No Money’ in Jaw-Dropping Documentary Trailer

Wendy Williams, 59, reveals what she’s been up to since removing herself from the public eye, and how much she’s been struggling in her private life, in the trailer for Lifetime’s Where is Wendy Williams? The two-part documentary debuts February 24 and 25 and “follows Wendy’s life after the end of her iconic daytime show, her health, and substance abuse battles,” according to Lifetime’s press release. The trailer released February 2 opens with Wendy admitting that she wants to “be back on TV.”

However, Wendy is really going through it after being put in a court-appointed guardianship. “I have no money, “she says in the trailer. “And I’m gonna tell you something. If it happens to me, it could happen to you.” In another scene, someone asks Wendy if she went to a neurologist, and she responds, “To find out if I’m crazy? Mmhmm.”

Some of Wendy’s family members appear in the trailer, including her 23-year-old son, Kevin. “My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is okay always, but in reality there’s something wrong going on,” Kevin says. He also claims that Wendy “has people around who are yes people, and allowing this to continue.”

Wendy’s sister, Wanda Williams, admits that she doesn’t know where her sister is. “I don’t know the exact location of where she is,” Wanda says. Someone else claims that Wendy is “weak and vulnerable and needs to be around people who aren’t gonna be taking advantage of that.” At the end of the trailer, which shows Wendy reuniting with her dad, the former talk show host says in a confessional, “I love being famous. But family is everything. Everything.”

Wendy, her son, and others are executive producers on the documentary. Lifetime’s official description for the project reads, “After Wendy Williams was placed under a financial guardianship and her hit talk show was unexpectedly canceled, she was determined to make a career comeback. Opening the doors to her private life like never before, cameras chronicled her comeback journey to reclaim her life and legacy despite facing health issues and personal turbulence. With unparalleled access granted by Wendy to film with her and her family for nearly two years, what was captured was not what anyone expected.”

As fans know, Wendy has been in and out of various treatment centers to manage various health issues over the years, including her rehab stint in 2022 and another in 2021. Her health issues seemingly began in 2017, when she fainted during a taping of her syndicated talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. After a long-term absence from the show, it officially ended in 2021. Some of the health issues Wendy has publicly spoken about include Graves’ disease and lymphedema. She was placed under a guardianship in 2022.