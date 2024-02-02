Richa Moorjani Calls ‘Fargo’ Role the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’: ‘It’s Hard to Say Goodbye’ (Exclusive)

View gallery Image Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert

Fargo actress Richa Moorjani initially had “imposter syndrome” while auditioning for the anthology series, but that isn’t the part that “kind of sucks.” While exclusively speaking with Hollywood Life at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City, Richa described how difficult it was to part ways with the show after season 5 came to an end.

While noting that it was “interesting” transitioning from the comedy-drama show Never Have I Ever to the FX anthology series, Richa noted, “I’m not gonna lie — it kind of sucks to know that it was just one season for Fargo. I wish that there was going to be more. I mean who knows? Noah [Hawley] can do whatever he wants. He was the creator.”

Nevertheless, it was “hard to say ‘goodbye’ to a character after doing this,” Richa said, before adding, “Now, I guess I know what it’s like to do a movie, which I haven’t really done yet.”

Last year, Richa revealed that she initially had doubts about auditioning for her role as Deputy Indira Olmstead, but she wasn’t the only one who felt that way.

“The imposter syndrome I had auditioning for it kind of vanished when I showed up on set because everybody there made me feel so welcome and part of the family immediately,” the University of California, Davis, graduate said. “And you know, the cast was also great because I wasn’t the only one who felt that way. I got to work with veterans like Jennifer Jason Leigh and Juno Temple, and they themselves were also very nervous. And so, when I saw that, I was like ‘I’m not alone.’”

Richa concluded that her Fargo casting was “the opportunity of a lifetime.” Nowadays, the Love Fool actress is “in the very early stages of developing a couple of [her] own projects and auditioning for more,” she told Hollywood Life on the red carpet.

Apart from getting her big break in Never Have I Ever, Richa has also appeared in a slew of films and TV series, including Big Time Rush, The Mindy Project and NCIS Los Angeles. While she’s ready for the next steps in her career, the producer noted that she would be open to doing a reunion with her Never Have I Ever co-stars.

“I would love to do that,” Richa said, before jokingly adding, “Can you please ask Mindy [Kaling] to do that? Call her.”