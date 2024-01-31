Travis Kelce Reveals His Fun Nickname for Taylor Swift’s Dad, Scott Swift

Travis Kelce, 34, revealed his nickname for his girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s dad, Scott Swift, in the new episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce‘s podcast, New Heights. The Kansas City Chiefs player was discussing how the singer and her father knew his coach, Andy Reid, before she knew him, when the name came up.
“Obviously, we’ve already talked about how how they kind of know each other from the Philly days. Scott Swift — shout-out to to Big Scott. Him and Andy are good friends,” Travis said.
Before Travis mentioned Scott on the podcast Coach Reid brought him up when talking about Taylor during a recent appearance on SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gary.
“I knew her before from Philadelphia. Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy,” Coach Reid said. “I had met him there, and her.”
On the New Heights podcast, Travis also talked about the moment when Coach Reid showed “love” to Taylor when the two pointed at each other after the Chiefs won agains the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship last Sunday, earning them a place in the Super Bowl.
“I was up on the stage screaming ‘Fight for Your Right,’ but yeah, that was a cool one,” he said about the memorable moment. He also said winning felt “a bit sweeter” because his “whole family,” including Taylor, was on the field celebrating with him and his teammates.
“This one meant a lot, man,” he said. “It meant a lot because of the guys we had and how we persevered through a lot of the things we weren’t doing during the season. It just felt that much better with those guys.”
“We got a special group,” he added. “That’s why this one feels so much better.”
Travis and his teammates will play against the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11.