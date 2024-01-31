‘Barbie’ Star Margot Robbie Breaks Her Silence on Best Actress Oscar Snub

Margot Robbie, 33, reportedly spoke out publicly for the first time about her Oscar snub at a SAG-AFTRA discussion this week. The talented actress, who played the lead role in the successful film Barbie, surprisingly wasn’t nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category this year, but admitted she doesn’t feel “sad” about it.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” she said during the discussion via Variety. She also added that Barbie director Greta Gerwig‘s lack of a nomination in the Best Director category was more upsetting.

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director,” she said. “What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Despite Margot and Greta’s lack of individual Oscar recognition, Barbie still scored eight nominations, which is something Margot is “beyond ecstatic” about. The nominations include best picture, adapted screenplay, supporting actor for Ryan Gosling, supporting actress for America Ferrera, costume design, production design and two nominations for original song.

“Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod.” Margot continued before later adding, “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.”

“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience,” she also said. “Whether it’s seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now…I’ve never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I’ve done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can’t think of a time when a movie’s had this effect on culture. And it’s amazing to be in the eye of the storm.”