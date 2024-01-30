Glenn Close Believes Robin Williams Would ‘Be Alive’ If Christopher Reeve Was ‘Still Around’

Glenn Close believes Robin Williams would still be around today if only his friend Christopher Reeve was alive. The Fatal Attraction actress, 76, reportedly opens up about Williams’ and Reeve’s close friendship in the new documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. The doc had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21.

“I always felt that if Chris was still around, Robin would still be alive,” Close says in one scene, according to PEOPLE. In the doc, she is one of several people who were interviewed about Reeve’s legacy. He died at the age of 52 in 2004 as a result of cardiac arrest. He had also been paralyzed after suffering from a horseback riding accident, in addition to living on a ventilator.

Williams died by suicide in 2014 when he was 63 years old. The Dead Poets Society actor had struggled with mental health during his career, yet the public was shocked at the news of his death. Williams and Reeve had attended Juilliard together in New York City and went on to develop a lifelong friendship.

As for Close, she co-starred with Williams in the film The World According to Garp in 1982. This wasn’t the first time that she spoke about the impact that Reeve had on Williams. In 2017, Close mentioned she was “convinced” the Good Will Hunting star would have been around today if Reeve was here.

“Their friendship, their connection, is the stuff of legend. It not only endured, but became a life-giving force sustaining them both,” she pointed out, adding, “On Friday evenings, Chris would literally swoop in, piloting his own plane, scoop Robin up, and away they would fly for the weekend.”

Close also recalled working with Williams on The World According to Garp and claimed that Reeve “ would swoop back in and deliver Robin back” on Sundays. “They were living the kind of fast and crazy life that our business can hand to you if you become a wildly famous phenomenon, practically overnight,” she added.

Williams’ legacy lives on to this day. The Academy Award winner’s knack for comedy was quickly recognized after appearing in the TV series Mork & Mindy. He went on to land roles in some of the most memorable films of all time, including Good Morning, Vietnam, Mrs. Doubtfire, the Night at the Museum trilogy, Aladdin and countless others.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).