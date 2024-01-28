Matthew McConaughey Calls Wife Camila a ‘Hot Mamma’ While Celebrating Her 41st Birthday: Photo

Matthew McConaughey, 54, celebrated his wife Camila‘s 41st birthday on Sunday by sharing a lovely photo and a sexy message. The actor called the beauty a “hot mamma” as he gave her well wishes on her special day, in the caption for the post, which appeared to be taken by their son Levi, 15, who was tagged in the photo. “exceptional ambiance. #happybrithday hot mamma @camilamcconaughey,” it read.

In the shared snapshot, Matthew and Camila were both sitting outside in front of a green door. He was wearing a dark colored T-shirt and a newsboy cap with sunglasses as he rested his arms on his knees and close to his spouse, who sat in his lap. She wore a light blue and yellow patterned top over a multi-colored patterned shirt and had her hair down as she leaned back while resting one arm on Matthew’s and looking off to one side. She also wore sunglasses.

Once the doting husband posted the photo and message, it didn’t take long for his followers to comment. “What a sweet beautiful loving pic Happy Birthday Camilla,” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “I love how relaxed and into each other they are… You rarely see couples like this especially stars… Love this picture of them ❤️❤️❤️… Absolute love.”

In addition to Matthew, Levi shared a birthday post for Camila. The teen wore a green hoodie with the hood over his head as he gushed over his mom in a sweet video, which be seen below. “MY MOM IS THE BOMB, #happybirthdaymom,” he captioned the clip before tagging her Instagram name.

Camila, herself, also shared a video of her walking by a camera while wearing a flowing blue and green patterned dress with a plunging neckline. She held a drink up and flashed a smile as her hair was down. “It’s MY BIRTHDAY!!! Cheers to celebrate!!!” she exclaimed in the caption.

Matthew and Camila have been one of Hollywood’s most inspirational couples since getting married in 2012. They share three kids together, including Levi, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11.