Portia de Rossi Shares Video of Ellen DeGeneres’ Grueling Gym Workout: ‘This Is What 66 Looks Like’

Portia de Rossi, 50, celebrated her wife, Ellen DeGeneres‘ 66th birthday on Friday by sharing a video featuring her intensely working out. The doting spouse took to Instagram to post the clip and it showed the former talk show host lifting weights, doing body pull-ups, and more as she wore a black T-shirt and matching sweatpants. She also included a sweet caption.

“My darling wife! You continue to amaze me and inspire me. Happy Birthday to the strongest, sweetest, most brilliant person I know. I’m so lucky to be standing next to you as we share this incredible life together. I love you. 💕,” Portia wrote.

Once the post went public, Portia’s followers shared comments that included birthday wishes for Ellen and compliments about their love. “What a badass!” one follower exclaimed while another wrote, “Wow 👏👏👏👏👏 I aspire to look like that in 6 yrs….Happy of bdays Elle.” A third shared that they missed her talk show, and a fourth called her “an inspiration.”

Portia’s birthday post for Ellen comes after the lovebirds said “I do” in 2008. Ellen’s many celeb friends, including Kris Jenner, also took the time to wish her a “Happy Birthday” with a public post.

“Happy happiest birthday to my BFF @ellendegeneres!! You are an amazing chicken wrangler, wife, friend, sister, daughter, and pickle ball champion!”Kris wrote alongside a series of Instagram pics and videos with Ellen over the years. “You are so kind, thoughtful, caring, FUNNY, generous, smart, creative, and oh so talented… and you really know your way around a re-model. I am so blessed to have you in my life and I love you madly.”

Ellen later took to her own Instagram to share photos of her birthday cake, which was light green and teal in color and had her first name featured on top of it. She also shared a video of her playing pickleball with Orlando Bloom and thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. “It was a wonderful birthday. Thank you everyone for your sweet wishes and especially, my wife,” she wrote.