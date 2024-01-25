 Natalia Bryant Gets Flowers from Late Dad Kobe and Sister Gianna – Hollywood Life

Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Celebrates 21st Birthday With Sweet Message From Late Dad & Sister

The late NBA great's daughter shared tons of photos of the flowers she got on her special day, including ones that were addressed from Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 25, 2024 1:43PM EST
vanessa bryant, kobe bryant, gianna bryant, natalia bryant
View gallery
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Nov 2021 Vanessa Bryant wearing Pamela Rowland
Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Capri Kobe Bryant and Bianka Bryant Kobe Bryant Handprint and Footprint Unveiling, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Mar 2023
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - On this morning Vanessa Bryant arrived to court with her daughter Natalia, as she arrived paparazzi told her good luck in Spanish and she responded by saying Gracias. This is the third week of testimony but for the defendant's witnesses. Pictured: Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Lumeimages/Shutterstock

Natalia Bryant revealed that she got a beautiful birthday wish from her late dad Kobe Bryant and sister Gianna on Wednesday, January 24. As the model and college student celebrated her 21st birthday, she shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers that were sent on behalf of her dad and sister on her Instagram Story. She posted a photo of the light pink roses and the sweet card, as well as the other cards she received on her special day.

The card was very simple and said, “Happy 21st birthday Slim-a-knees! Love always, Daddy and Gigi.” Natalia tagged her late dad and her mom, Vanessa Bryant, in the post. “Thank you,” she wrote with a heart emoji. The USC student also shared other cards from family and friends, including Lori Harvey“Happy birthday beautiful! I hope you have an amazing day and even better year!” Lori wrote in her card. “You’re 21 now time to turn up! Sending you all my love!”

Courtesy of Instagram/Natalia Bryant

Natalia’s 21st birthday was back on January 19. Vanessa shared a small tribute to her late husband as she celebrated her daughter’s birthday with a sweet post on social media. “One day after the birth of Natalia Bryant, Kobe wore his hospital ID bracelet during the entire Lakers game,” she wrote. “Best Girl Daddy.”

Natalia is seen with her parents and sister Gianna at a 2017 red carpet event. (Joe Russo/Shutterstock)

It’s been nearly four years since Kobe and Gianna died in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020. Kobe was 41, and his daughter was 13. Besides Natalia, Kobe is survived by two younger daughters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4. In the years since their sudden passing, Vanessa and the former Lakers star’s daughters have regularly shared tributes to them on social media. She’s also attended events paying tribute to her late husband and daughter. Back in August, the baller’s widow shared a rare PDA photo of the two of them as she commemorated his birthday. “Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever,” she wrote along with a heart emoji.

ad