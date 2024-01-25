Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Celebrates 21st Birthday With Sweet Message From Late Dad & Sister

Natalia Bryant revealed that she got a beautiful birthday wish from her late dad Kobe Bryant and sister Gianna on Wednesday, January 24. As the model and college student celebrated her 21st birthday, she shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers that were sent on behalf of her dad and sister on her Instagram Story. She posted a photo of the light pink roses and the sweet card, as well as the other cards she received on her special day.

The card was very simple and said, “Happy 21st birthday Slim-a-knees! Love always, Daddy and Gigi.” Natalia tagged her late dad and her mom, Vanessa Bryant, in the post. “Thank you,” she wrote with a heart emoji. The USC student also shared other cards from family and friends, including Lori Harvey. “Happy birthday beautiful! I hope you have an amazing day and even better year!” Lori wrote in her card. “You’re 21 now time to turn up! Sending you all my love!”

Natalia’s 21st birthday was back on January 19. Vanessa shared a small tribute to her late husband as she celebrated her daughter’s birthday with a sweet post on social media. “One day after the birth of Natalia Bryant, Kobe wore his hospital ID bracelet during the entire Lakers game,” she wrote. “Best Girl Daddy.”

It’s been nearly four years since Kobe and Gianna died in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020. Kobe was 41, and his daughter was 13. Besides Natalia, Kobe is survived by two younger daughters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4. In the years since their sudden passing, Vanessa and the former Lakers star’s daughters have regularly shared tributes to them on social media. She’s also attended events paying tribute to her late husband and daughter. Back in August, the baller’s widow shared a rare PDA photo of the two of them as she commemorated his birthday. “Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever,” she wrote along with a heart emoji.