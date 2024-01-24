Snoop Dogg Gives Update on Daughter Cori, 24, After She Suffered a ‘Severe’ Stroke

Snoop Dogg, 52, gave an update on his daughter Cori Broadus, 24, almost one week after she revealed she suffered from a stroke on January 18. The rapper admitted she’s doing “better” as she remains in the hospital.

“She’s doing a little bit better,” Snoop told PEOPLE at the premiere of his new film, The Underdoggs, on Tuesday. When asked if the health scare helped to put life in perspective a bit more, he admitted it has. “Yeah, yeah. Something like that,” he said.

Snoop’s new comments come after Cori, whom Snoop shares with wife Shante, revealed the stroke news last week on her Instagram. “I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she wrote on her story at the time. “Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Over the weekend, she shared that her “kidneys were doing terrible” at the time of her stroke, but were then “improving so much,” according to doctors. “God is working overtime you hear me!” she wrote over a picture of herself in a hospital gown.

On Tuesday, she gave another update on her health and the treatment she was getting. “They took me off heaprin tonight (blood thinner) & most likely can go home tomorrow🤞🏾,” she wrote in a post from her hospital bed. She also said she was on her way to get a CT scan of her chest “to see exactly what caused my stroke.”

On Wednesday, she revealed her CT scan came back normal and she’d be going home today. She also thanked everyone for the prayers and love and expressed that she probably could “cry” over the good news.

Cori’s latest health scare comes amid her long term battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease, since she was six. In September 2023, she opened up to PEOPLE about how she had a tough time with her health journey, which led to a suicide attempt in 2021, but was now taking a holistic approach to treatment.

“I’ve been good, better than I’ve ever been,” she told the outlet. “I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, OK, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it.”