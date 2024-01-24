John Cena Sweetly Kisses Wife Shay Shariatzadeh at ‘Argylle’ Premiere: PDA Photos

John Cena showed his love for his wife Shay Shariatzadeh with some adorable PDA pics at the London premiere of his spy action comedy Argylle! In photos you can see here, the Bumblebee actor, 46, rocked a black pinstripe suit with a bold white tie as he leaned in to affectionately kiss Shay on the cheek for photographers. Shay, 34, looked gorgeous in a sheer black knee length dress with a high neck and ruffle details, accessorizing with strappy black sandals and a matching handbag. She slayed a dramatic makeup glam in lush tones and styled her dark hair in a formal updo with bangs.

In other photos from the January 24 event in London, John posed with the impressive ensemble cast, including Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Matthew Vaughn, Claudia Schiffer, Ariana DeBose, Henry Cavill, and more.

John keeps his relationship with his supportive wife mostly private, but in a 2023 interview, he opened up with rare comments about why that is. “Some things are worth keeping to yourself,” he told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on TODAY. But when asked what he loves most about the brunette beauty, he did share. “That she loves me for who I am, and I love her for exactly who she is,” he explained.

“We have core values which we both believe in, and one of those is keeping our information to us and those extremely close to our inner circle,” he told the TV personality. “I couldn’t be happier, but I think a way for us to keep our intimacy is by keeping it intimate.”

So, will they expand their family by having children? In a separate interview in 2022, he seemed to push back on the idea. “You have to have passion for it,” he told Drew Barrymore of parenthood during an appearance on her eponymous talk show. “You have to have a fuel for it. It’s like saying to somebody, ‘Man, you know, you’re pretty good with your hands. You’d be a great carpenter.’”

Still, he doesn’t seem to have completely shut out the possibility. “I’m a little bit older, a bit wiser,” he told the Sun in 2021. “I’m realizing there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see.”