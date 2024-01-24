Irina Shayk and Lewis Hamilton’s Relationship Status Revealed Amidst Romance Rumors

Rumors have been circulating over Irina Shayk and Lewis Hamilton’s relationship status after they were photographed spending time together in Paris recently. Not only that, but they even share an apartment building in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City. Now, a reported source close to the 38-year-old model is setting the record straight about the nature of their relationship.

“[Lewis and Irina] have been friends for years! Nothing is happening,” the source told Page Six on Tuesday, January 23. “She’s always supported him, and he’s always supported her. They’ve been friends for at least 13 years. There’s nothing going on between Irina and Lewis.”

However, Irina has been romantically linked to Tom Brady in recent weeks. The duo reportedly called it quits on their romance late last year, but they’ve seemingly rekindled it, as they were just spotted having dinner together in the Big Apple on January 15. According to photos published by Daily Mail, Tom, 46, and Irina were seated at a private table at the French restaurant Brasserie Fouquet.

Neither the runway queen nor the athlete has publicly commented on their relationship.

Since Irina is a fashion icon, the model has been enjoying her time in France this past week amid Paris Fashion Week. She got to walk the runway at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show, where she debuted bleached eyebrows and wore a stunning black strapless dress with a beige trim.

Before her romance with Tom surfaced, Irina’s most high-profile relationship was with ex Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares daughter Lea De Seine. The co-parents first sparked romance rumors in 2015 and split in 2019. However, they’ve made it a point to remain a family for the sake of their child.

In October 2023, the trio were spotted trick-or-treating in New York City together and wearing incredible Halloween costumes. While taking their 6-year-old out, the Maestro star and director, 49, and the catwalk pro wore matching Rocket Racoon costumes, which was perfect to shield their famous faces while walking around in public. For Lea’s part, she wore a Taylor Swift-inspired costume.

As for Bradley, the Academy Award nominee has been romantically linked to Gigi Hadid since the end of 2023 when they were spotted on multiple dates together in the city that never sleeps.