Common Addresses the Possibility of Marrying for the First Time Amid Jennifer Hudson Romance

Common may be the marrying type after all! The rapper, 51, revealed that he’s open to the idea of getting married after revealing his romance with Jennifer Hudson, 42, on her talk show. The rapper was asked if his feelings on marriage may have changed in recent years, during an interview on Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, January 22.

After speaking about his moment on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hoda asked Common if he’d considered getting married. While he’s dated some high-profile women over the years (and shares a daughter with his ex-fiancée Kim Jones), the rapper has never been married. “I feel like I have grown and the work that I’ve done on myself has allowed me to see that I am the marrying type,” he said on the talk show. “I had the capacity. At some point in my life, I may want to do that. I would know when the right time is.”

As Common went on, he also explained that he feels that when he feels the time is right, he would definitely talk about marriage with his partner. “For me, everything is divine. I work from that discernment that God speaks, when He speaks into your stomach, you feel it in your heart and your spirit. When I feel that, I would communicate with that person, and if she’s feeling that, then why not?” he said.

The Today interview came shortly after Common’s appearance on Jennifer’s talk show, where he seemed to confirm their relationship when she playfully asked him if he was dating someone, and he sweetly described the Dream Girls star. While they all but said that they were dating, it seemed pretty clear that they were gushing about one another. “Yes. This relationship is a happy place for me,” the rapper said. “It’s one of those things where… seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So, I’m very grateful.”

When Hoda and Jenna asked Common a little more about the moment with Jennifer, He smiled and spoke about why they decided to seemingly confirm their love. “We had a little fun, and it was great to be on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and I thought, ‘Man, why not be loving and honest with who I am and who we are?’ It felt good. It was fun. We had a good time,” he said. “I’m a person that is very private. I know things that are sacred, so any relationship that I have is not for public consumption, but at the end of the day, we were on her show. We had a good time.”