Valerie Bertinelli Responds to Being Let Go as ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Host: ‘It Really Sucks’

Valerie Bertinelli revealed that she was hurt to learn that she was not going to be asked to return to the Kids Baking Championship in an Instagram video on Saturday, January 20. The Hot in Cleveland actress, 63, shared the clip where she spoke about how much it had meant to her to be on the show and how much it hurt to not be making the return. ” It really hurt my feelings to know that I’m not going to be asked back to be on Kids Baking Championship,” she said. “It really sucks.”

The actress has been a host on the show, alongside Duff Goldman since it premiered in 2015. While Valerie spoke, she revealed that the episodes currently airing were filmed in 2022, while she was facing issues in her personal life. “Without sounding like a drama queen, the show saved my life. Working with all those really wonderful people and feeling productive and knowing I could spread some kindness and not just wallow in my hell and keep my head above water and help me. It was like a floatation device,” she said. “It really hurts that I won’t be able to go back and see everybody and say, ‘Hey, I made it through! Hi!'”

She continued and shouted out Duff as well as her co-stars and the entire crew that made the show possible. “I’m just most sad that I won’t be able to tell everybody what they mean to me,” she explained.

Before signing off, Valerie gave a special message to the kids that she got to work with over the years and a message for the incoming bakers. “All of those kid bakers that I got to watch grow up, I feel so lucky, and to all the bakers who are coming in for the new season, even though I won’t be there, I’ll be with you in spirit,” she said. “You are there for a reason. You’re some of the best bakers in America right now, and if you don’t make it to the next round, please always remember this: it’s not because you’re not a good baker, you just had a bad day. Always, always believe in yourself. Please do that for me, and keep baking. I’ll miss you guys.”

In the comment section, tons of fans shared their disappointment that she wouldn’t be on the show anymore, including a few celebrity fans, like Khloe Kardashian and Debbie Gibson. “I love you and Duff together, and it will be hard to imagine it without you. The way you are with the children is magical. Your understanding and advice to them is key,” Khloe wrote, noting that she’d sign a petition to help get her back. “This does suck and I understand why your feelings are hurt.”