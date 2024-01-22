Michael Phelps Welcomes 4th Child With Wife Nicole: ‘So Blessed’

Michael Phelps, 38, has welcomed his fourth child with his wife Nicole Phelps. The former professional swimmer took to Instagram to share the happy news in a post that included a sweet photo of him holding the newborn wrapped in a blanket while his spouse lovingly looked on. He was shirtless and had his hair pulled up into a bun and she wore a denim blue button-down top.

“@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16. We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6! 😁😁🤪😂,” Michael wrote in the caption.

Michael and Nicole’s new addition joins their three sons. The doting parents are mom and dad to Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4. The proud father previously gushed over his brood before adding a fourth son, in an interview with TODAY.

“I feel like I’m the best me, the best version of myself, when I’m present and in the moment … And now having four little homies running around, I want to be as present and as active as I can in their life,” he said in December.

Michael, who is the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time with a total of 28 medals, and Nicole, who is a former Miss California USA, have loved sharing adorable photos of their boys on social media since they started their family. The lovebirds were secretly married in 2016 and recently posed for a smiling photo that showed off Nicole’s baby bump at an NFL game. They have documented their journey with parenthood on a regular basis and often give each other shout outs on special occasions, like their recent seventh anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life ❤️ I couldn’t have asked for anyone better! For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024 💙💙💙💙,” Nicole wrote in a post in October. It included several memorable photos of her and her husband sharing happy moments.