Dave Chappelle Calls Out Katt Williams Over Controversial Interview: ‘He Didn’t Say Anything About These White Boys’

Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Katt Williams’ controversial appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, during a performance at the Hollywood Improv on Friday, January 19. The Dreamer comedian, 50, brought up the interview on stage while performing on DeRay Davis’ comedy show, where he called out Katt, 52, for the “wild” interview. “Katt is going to kill us all,” he said on stage, before addressing DeRay. “Marlon Wayans called me and told me you said, ‘What Katt did was good for comedy.’ No it’s not.”

During Katt’s Club Shay Shay interview, he called out many different comics, including Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, and Steve Harvey, among others. The interview went viral and sparked tons of reactions from throughout the comedy community. “He only ethered n****s. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys, and none of these white boys function like that,” Dave said in a clip that has surfaced on social media. “Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing all ugly pictures of us? Stop.”

While Dave explained that he does “f**k with Katt hard,” he further explained why he took issue with the American Hustle comic’s interview. “Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time,” he said. “If I told my story, it would break your heart. I lost everything, and never ever told on anybody.”

Even though Dave admitted that he felt like some of the things that Katt said in the interview were “true,” he still felt like the way that he went about it was wrong. “What part of the game f***s up another n***a’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n***a?” he said. “That is true, but why would you say that? Because, all of us are trying to be in a better situation. Can we get over it?”

Dave isn’t the first comic to clap back at Katt for the controversial interview. Kevin posted a response to the comedian’s diss earlier in January on X (formerly Twitter). “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad,” he wrote.

Marlon Wayans also spoke about Katt’s comments briefly while speaking about the backlash that he got for wearing a dress in White Chicks in an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “Black people, soon as we put on a dress, we start tearing each other down. This is art, this is comedy. You think I’m gonna tear down Flip Wilson? You think I’m gonna tear down Tyler Perry? I’m not gonna tear down any of these brothers. It’s comedy, and we should embrace our comedy – all of it. We shouldn’t have one type of humor. We should embrace all of our humor,” he said, via Complex. “Katt’s brilliant. He’s a funny dude, man. He says crazy stuff about me, but I don’t take it negative. One time he said, ‘Marlon Wayans ain’t a real comedian.’ I said okay.”