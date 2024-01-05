Kevin Hart Claps Back at Katt Williams After His Heated Podcast Disses: ‘It’s Honestly Sad’

Kevin Hart isn’t taking Katt Williams’ public disses. The Hart to Heart host, 44, took to X (previously Twitter) to slam Katt, 52, for implying that his comedy career isn’t successful.

“Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad,” Kevin tweeted on January 4, while including the trailer of his film Lift. “In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflixin 8 days!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says ‘They Really Love You’ ….I now know she’s talking about Katt.”

Previously, Katt derided Kevin while appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay Youtube show, claiming that “no one” in show business cares about Kevin’s work.

“In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Katt claimed. “For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk that all I had said was just, ‘Can we take some of this Stepin Fetchit shit out and then I can do it.’”

Katt continued to degrade Kevin’s projects, adding, “Like it don’t need to be overtly homosexual ‘cause I’m not homosexual right? It doesn’t need that to be funny, right? And me saying that and them going, ‘Oh yeah, no problem,’ and then going to give it to this other guy and having him do it just like it was and acting like I’m a bad person because I keep standing on my standard. Yeah, it’s interesting, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. Again, I’m on the winning side of these decisions.”

The feud between the fellow comedians has been going on for years. In 2018, Katt criticized Kevin’s Night School co-star Tiffany Haddish over her comedic talent. At the time, Katt said, “You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet.”

Kevin reacted to Katt’s claim about Tiffany, 44, whom Kevin has remained friends with for years. The Fatherhood actor described her as “a woman who is well deserving of the position that she’s in.” Kevin later addressed Katt on “The Breakfast Club” podcast, accusing Katt of being difficult to work with.

“You had the shot! You were set up to be the star,” Kevin noted, referring to Katt “You didn’t show up to work! You f**ked off promo shoots! You f**ked off promo trips. You became a risk to the studios, which is why the studio stopped f**king with you. … I have time to not be humble today. I have time to fact-check everything he said. Because the world of Katt Williams is a fictional world.”